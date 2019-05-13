Airports support peak flower season with special projects and infrastructure

In honor of Mother’s Day yesterday and the surge in airfreight demand that ensured mom would get her flowers on time, we at Cargo Airport News have identified three airport projects around the globe designed to meet peak season flower demand. These projects include:

#3: Anchorage (ANC) plants peony test beds

#2: Miami (MIA) supports flower shipments with streamlined procedures

#1: Quito (UIO) plans to meet growing flower demand with infrastructure expansion

Click on to read more about these airports’ flower projects and operations.