Congestion at U.S-Mexico border worsens

As the United States continues its national debate on immigration policies, congestion at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to worsen, causing increasing delays for cargo shipments.

This week, cargo wait times – which already jumped from 50 minutes to up to 7 hours at certain ports last week – have now reached between 9 and 10 hours at certain ports.

Yesterday, C.H. Robinson released its second advisory notice of the month to clients, suggesting strategies to mitigate U.S.-Mexico border delays, including the use of rail or air as modes of transport for cargo. In the notice, the company detailed changes to traffic at several customs ports along the border including El Paso, Laredo, Otay Mesa/Calexico, Nogales and McAllen/Pharr.

C.H. Robinson had sent an earlier advisory notice on April 5, which detailed the initial increase in wait times at ports on the border.

Cargo flows headed north from Mexico are further congested by increased volumes from Mexican manufacturing facilities working to push out as many goods as possible before the start of spring break in Mexico, which coincides with the Christian Holy Week holiday.

It is unknown whether the border will actually close, but Cargo Airport News will keep track of the situation as it unfolds, with many members of the U.S. Congress and their staff likely to visit the border over the next two weeks during legislative recess.