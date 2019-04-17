Rhenus seeks Americas traffic with Freight Logistics purchase near MIA

Logistics services provider Rhenus Group said it acquired Miami-based international freight forwarder Freight Logistics yesterday, in a bid to secure more access to air cargo traffic from the Americas regions.

Freight Logistics, which operates a consolidation hub near Miami International Airport (MIA), also has offices in Argentina, Brazil and Chile. Founded in 2001, California-based Freight Logistics provides international transportation and fulfillment services to high-tech companies based in the Silicon Valley area, specializing in destinations in the United States and Latin America.

“The acquisition of Freight Logistics is an important step for us in expanding our business activities in the Americas region and follows our latest acquisition of Rodair in Canada in the beginning of 2019,” said Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas. “These steps enable us to consolidate our network there and to serve both North America and the Latin American region,” by taking advantage of the MIA gateway hub.

Rhenus said the current Freight Logistics management team and all of its employees in the Miami region will remain with the company, even after the acquisition.

Gabriel de Godoy, CEO of Freight Logistics, said the purchase by the Rhenus Group “provides us with a springboard for our ongoing development.”