SVO presents ‘2030 master plan’ to stakeholders

This week, Sheremetyevo International Airport (SVO) and Moscow Cargo presented their “2030 Master Plan” for the expansion of the airport’s cargo complex, which is intended to cement SVO’s status as the region’s leading cargo hub and address rising demand for trade between China and Russia.

Last month, SVO told Cargo Airport News the details of its plans, which include the addition of a third runway that will double its available airfield capacity once complete, as well as the expansion of Moscow Cargo’s handling and storage facilities.

The Chinese Committee for the Promotion of International Trade, the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, SVO’s customs department, and “top managers of Chinese airlines” were in in attendance for a presentation this week by SVO and Moscow Cargo, and a tour through the hub site.

“The big advantage of our terminal is the availability of space for processing express products,” Mikhail Chuvilkin, first deputy general director and production director of Moscow Cargo, said in his speech. “Today, the main requirement of customers is speed. Speed ​​gives advantages in the market.”

Moscow is quickly becoming an Eastern European hub for cargo – especially e-commerce. According to SVO, trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 28% in 2018, year-over-year, exceeding a record high of US$100 billion, while imports of goods from China to SVO increased by more than 40% and exports increased by 26%, y-o-y.

Chinese retail juggernaut Alibaba’s logistics subsidiary Cainiao is also setting up shop in the hub, as it forges partnerships with regional industry players, such as Russia-based airline conglomerate Volga-Dnepr Group, in a bid to scoop up demand for e-commerce products in Russia.