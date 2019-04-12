Whiting-Turner, Kokosing JV joins Amazon’s CVG hub-building team

Yesterday, Amazon Air selected the Whiting-Turner and Kokosing Construction Co. joint venture to build its new US$1.5 billion Amazon Air cargo hub at Cincinnati/North Kentucky International Airport (CVG), according to The Cincinnati Business Courier.

The JV will join other companies already working on the project, including AECOM, which is designing the site, and Woolpert, which is providing planning, civil engineering and surveying for the project, Construction Dive reported.

Amazon’s CVG gateway, located on a 1,100 acre plot of land, will have the capacity to handle more than 100 aircraft at once, and is designed to accommodate national and international network operations, as reported by our sister site, Air Cargo World. The location allows Amazon’s trucks to reach 11 fulfilment centers within a few hours. On the international level, Amazon’s cooperation with Deutsche Post-DHL, which has its North American hub at CVG, will allow Amazon to transfer packages abroad.

Local tax incentives approved by the regional Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) also support the giant e-tailer’s operations in the region. KEDFA approved $40 million in tax incentives for Amazon over the next 10 years, on the condition it meets local hiring requirements.

Amazon’s gateway construction at CVG continues the company’s steady march to develop network infrastructure as both its freighter fleet and need for space expand. Amazon currently has a total network of 22 gateways nationwide, including the recent addition of nine sites at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Hartford (BDL), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), Portland (PDX), Honolulu (HNL), Riverside (RIV) and soon Wilmington (ILN). Amazon is also further developing the infrastructure at its other gateways, such as Chicago Rockford (RFD) and Tampa International (TPA).